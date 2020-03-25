Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
T-Fal Initiatives 2-Piece Saute Pan Set
$13 $19
free shipping w/ $35

That's a savings of $6 and a great price for a pan set, and perfect for keeping yourself fed during hibercation. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 ship free.
Features
  • 8" and 10" pans
  • non-stick
  • stay-cool handles
  • oven safe to 350°
  • Model: A821S2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart T-Fal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register