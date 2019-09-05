Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
VIP-life Shop via Amazon offers its Glamfields Portable Garment Steamer for $34.99. Coupon code "LYOMLXM2" drops the price to $17.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our January mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover 16-oz. Bottle for $2.62. At checkout, that drops to $1.31. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tide Pods Simply Clean & Fresh Laundry Detergent 43-Pack in Refreshing Breeze for $8.94. Clip the $2 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and about $2 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $18.06. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
