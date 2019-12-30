Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley FatMax Compound Action Aviation Straight Snips
$10 $13
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • chrome molybdenum steel cutting blades
  • slip-resistant grip
  • single-handed operation with latch design
  • Model: 14-563W
