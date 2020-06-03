New
eBay · 33 mins ago
$600 $650
free shipping
Much9999 via eBay offers the Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes power dock, adapter, and mop cloth
- 3-hour run time
- Model: Roborock S6
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/3/2020
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Womow 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$107 $180
free shipping
Womow via Amazon offers the Womow 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $179.98. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BT3KCY3Q" at checkout to drop the price to $106.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 300W brushless motor
- rechargeable li-ion battery
- coverts to a portable handheld vacuum
- LED front lights
- Model: W9
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Modd i360Move Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$149 $249
free shipping
Cecibon Inc via Amazon offers the Modd i360Move Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $249. Coupon code "40STHAUZ" drops the price to $149.40. With free shipping, that's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- infrared sensor
- works on hard floor and carpet
- smart recharging function
- remote control
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$130 $200
free shipping
Tineco via Amazon offers its Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Space Blue for $199.90. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page and apply code "BGDYOL7Z" to cut that to $129.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $70 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- full-size LED power brush
- 2-in-1 dusting brush
- mini power brush
- charging adapter
- docking station
- crevice tool
- Model: A10 Hero
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Amazon · 6 days ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac
$39 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Armor All 2.5-Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum in Orange for $38.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $43 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 6' hose and 10' cord
- reusable cloth filter and foam sleever
- auto shut-off overflow prevention and blower function
- 2-in-1 utility nozzle, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle, and detail brush
- Model: AA255
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
$99
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck
Walmart offers the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. It can be used as a hand vacuum and features LED lights and a variety of tools.
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
adidas Originals Men's EQT Primeknit Shoes
$34 $140
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Originals Men's EQT Support ADV Primeknit Shoes in Major or Clear Brown for $44.99. In-cart, that drops to $33.74. With free shipping, that's $5 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $26). Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Sign In or Register