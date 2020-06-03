New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$600 $650
free shipping
Much9999 via eBay offers the Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • includes power dock, adapter, and mop cloth
  • 3-hour run time
  • Model: Roborock S6
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/3/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register