eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb iMac Haswell i5 3.2GHz Quad 27" AIO Desktop (2013)
$550
free shipping

That's $320 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $33 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, outside of other eBay resellers.) Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Vombotsupply via eBay.
  • Intel Haswell Core i5-4570 3.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 27" 2560x1440 IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 755M 1GB graphics
  • USB 3.0, Thunderbolt, media card reader
  • Mac OS X 10.12 (Sierra)
  • Model: ME088LL/A
