TechRabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone Kit with Cockpit Glasses and Skycontroller 2 for $205.99 with free shipping. That's $44 under our November mention of a new kit and the lowest price we've seen for this kit in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $44.) Buy Now