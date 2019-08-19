New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone Kit
$206 $500
TechRabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone Kit with Cockpit Glasses and Skycontroller 2 for $205.99 with free shipping. That's $44 under our November mention of a new kit and the lowest price we've seen for this kit in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $44.) Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 14MP camera
  • 1080p video recording at 30fps
  • 8GB flash memory
  • 802.11ac wireless & GPS
  • 1.4-mile maximum operating distance
  • rechargeable battery with up to 25 minutes of run-time per charge
  • Model: PF726203
