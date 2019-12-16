Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender
$40 $99
free shipping

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Up to 1,900 Mbps MU-MIMO
  • Simultaneous streaming
  • Intelligently selects the optimal Wi-Fi band for individual devices
  • Model: EX6400-100NAR
Details
