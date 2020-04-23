Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 34 mins ago
Refurb JBL T450BT Bluetooth Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • These are available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • A 1-year warranty applies.
Features
  • 32mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Model: T450BT
