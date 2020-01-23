Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb HP Slim Celeron 3.1GHz Desktop PC
$101 $119
free shipping

That's $198 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this deal.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 290-p0043w
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
