eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Watch w/ Heart Monitor
$168 $187
free shipping

That's $18 lower than our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $47 (it retails for over $300 new). Buy Now at eBay

  • Use code "REFURB10" to get this price.
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
  • Sold by gpscity via eBay.
  • access to the Connect IQ platform allows customization of watch faces and data fields
  • 3-axis compass, altimeter and barometer and TracBack feature
  • 1.2" sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma Display
  • provides downloadable widgets and apps
  • bonus titanium band included
  • up to 2 weeks battery life
  • Model: 010-01338-76
  • Code "REFURB10"
  • Expires 4/13/2020
