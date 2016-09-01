Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bosch 12-Amp 1-9/16" Combination Rotary Hammer
$199 $460
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • SDS-max for tool-free bit changes
  • 6.1-ft.-lbs. impact energy
  • variable speed dial
  • hammer drilling, chiseling, and vario-lock modes
  • Model: RH540M-RT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register