Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 44 mins ago
OXO Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner
$8 $11
free shipping w/ $25

With orders of $25 or more, it's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FORYOU" to drop the price to $7.69.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping on $25 or more.
Features
  • plastic/silicone
  • removes fingerprints and smudges from screens and surfaces
  • for cleaning laptops, tablets and smartphones
  • retract the brush and place the storage cover on the pad to keep both ends protected when not in use
  • Model: 12246100
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Office Supplies Macy's OXO
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register