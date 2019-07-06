New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
$500 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Napoleon Triumph 495 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill bundled with the Napoleon Premium Grill Cover for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 4 stainless steel main tube burners & range side burner
- 495 sq. in. main cooking space & 170 sq. in. warming rack
- porcelainized cast iron cooking grids
- folding side shelves
- built-in temperature gauge
- Model: T495SBPK-OB-A
