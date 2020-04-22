Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs 50-Pair Pack
$5 $10
free shipping w/ $35

These earplugs can be super helpful in the right environment, and they're at least $6 less than you'd pay at third party retailers. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Add to an order of over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply
  • noise reduction rating of 32 decibels
  • tapered, molded, low-pressure foam
  • Model: 9250
