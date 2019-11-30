Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
LEGO Technic 6x6 All Terrain Tow Truck
$185 $290
free shipping

$75 less than what it costs almost everywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 1,862 pieces
  • Measures 2' long when built
  • Model: 42070
