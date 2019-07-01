New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
$50 $63
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- 730 pieces
- Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter minifigures
- R2-D2 and R2-Q2 droids
- Model: 75218
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 341 pieces
- creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
- Model: 31091
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
- rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
- desk with translucent-blue screen
- kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
- weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
- tool storage module with a wrench
- modules to store Iron Man suits
- radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
- Model: 76125
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack
$16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 4 Minifigures
- buildable Captain America bike
- detachable non-shooting blasters
- 2 shield shooters
Walmart · 1 wk ago
LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit
$56 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit for $55.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Target charge the same price
Features
- includes four minifigures
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 3 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 wk ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker
$110
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker for $109.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 1,376 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 75189
Amazon · 3 wks ago
LEGO Star Wars Solo: Moloch's Landspeeder
$22 $40
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the LEGO Star Wars Solo: Moloch's Landspeeder for $21.53 with free shipping. That's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 464 pieces
- includes Moloch and Rebolt minifigures, plus 2 Corellian Hound figures
- Model: 75210
Sign In or Register