Walmart · 44 mins ago
$100 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by by $5.) Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same.
- 1,376 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 75189
Published 44 min ago
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
- 4 minifigures and 375 pieces
- Model: 76104
Walmart · 1 day ago
LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book
$43 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-up Book Building Kit for $42.99 with free shipping. That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best in-stock price we could find today by $27.) Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same price
- includes four minifigures
- Model: 21315
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- 341 pieces
- creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
- Model: 31091
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 hr ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 6 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit
$19 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
- 419 pieces
- includes Reaper, Soldier: 76, and McCree minifigures
- Model: 75972
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- includes 5 Marvel Universe minifigure
- rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms
- desk with translucent-blue screen
- kitchen module with a buildable smoothie maker and cup element
- weapon storage module with a stud shooter, power-up jetpack and energy beam element
- tool storage module with a wrench
- modules to store Iron Man suits
- radar dish, safety barrier elements, fire extinguisher, and 2 flame elements
- Model: 76125
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set
$9 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog's Lair Set for $9.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 157 pieces and 2 minifigures
- Model: 75950
Walmart · 1 mo ago
LEGO Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack
$16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 4 Minifigures
- buildable Captain America bike
- detachable non-shooting blasters
- 2 shield shooters
