Walmart · 44 mins ago
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker
$100 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by by $5.) Buy Now
  • Amazon has it for the same.
  • 1,376 pieces
  • 5 minifigures
  • Model: 75189
