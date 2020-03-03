Open Offer in New Tab
Zavvi · 1 hr ago
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander STEM Coding Set
$115 $200
$5 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Zavvi

  • 1,177 pieces to build popular Star Wars characters, including R2-D2, Gonk Droid, and Mouse Droid
  • interactive toy motor and Bluetooth Move Hub
  • color & distance sensor
  • Model: 75253
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
