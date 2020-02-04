Open Offer in New Tab
Zavvi · 1 hr ago
LEGO Mindstorms Programmable EV3 Robot
$250 $300
free shipping

This mind-blowing deal is the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Zavvi

Tips
  • Apply code "EV3" to get this price.
Features
  • ARM9 processor
  • microSD card reader
  • back-lit buttons
  • four motor ports
  • USB port for WiFi and internet connectivity
  • Model: 31313
Details
Comments
  • Code "EV3"
  • Published 1 hr ago
