Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
JBL Live 650 BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones
$70 in cart $150
free shipping

That's $19 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The price drops in cart
Features
  • in White
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 40mm drivers
  • 16Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 30 hours runtime per charge
  • Model: JBLLIVE650BTNCWAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register