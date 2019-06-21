New
JBL E55BT wireless over-ear headphones
$50 $100
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the JBL E55BT Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen for these headphones. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $17.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
  • 50mm dirvers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 32-ohms impedance
  • on-ear controls with microphone
  • up to 20-hour battery life
  • detachable cable with remote and mic
  • Model: E55BT
