B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$50 $100
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the JBL E55BT Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen for these headphones. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $17.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- detachable cable with remote and mic
- Model: E55BT
Details
Comments
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
eBay · 4 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in White or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $9, although most stores charge around $60. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
JBL · 1 wk ago
JBL E15 Wired Earphones
$9 $40
free shipping
JBL offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $9.47 with free shipping. That's slightly below our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
CH-electonic Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$28 $40
free shipping
CH-electonic via Amazon offers its CH-electonic Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds in Black
or White for $39.99. Coupon code "HTNMMPIO" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $12 off, and the best price we've seen in any color. Buy Now
Features
- built-in microphone
- up to eight hours of music/talk time per charge
- portable charging case (provides up to four full charges)
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Degol via Amazon offers its Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover in Black for $7.68. Coupon code "NIQU4C9P" cuts the price to $4.22. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of TPU silicone
- cable port
- detachable carabiner
- anti-loss strap for AirPods
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones
$19 $79
free shipping
Klipsch via eBay offers the refurbished Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones for $19 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Klipsch warranty applies
Features
- in-line remote and mic
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
JBL · 2 wks ago
JBL Studio 530 125W Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$300 $600
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Studio 530 125-watt Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $299.95 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone
- 1" compression drive
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
JBL · 1 wk ago
JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$40 $60
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other merchants match this price, including Walmart and Best Buy
Features
- 1,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
- waterproof casing
- up 10 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
