Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$399 $599
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in Silver or Gold
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: 15-dw0054wm
