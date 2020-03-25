Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 35 mins ago
GE LED+ Speaker BR30 Bluetooth Smart LED Bulb
$20 $35
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35 or more.
  • bulb connects to your phone, tablet, TV, or other Bluetooth compatible devices
  • remote control
  • free iOS and Android compatible app
  • 9W bulb (65W equivalent)
  • Model: 93100354
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
