Ashford · 44 mins ago
Frederique Constant Men's Classic Watch
$279 $995
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's the lowest price we could find by $101 in any color. Buy Now at Ashford

Features
  • Stainless steel case and leather band
  • Quartz movement
  • 3 sub-dials
  • Water resistant to 165 feet
  • Model: FC-292MB5B6
  • Code "DNFREC279"
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 44 min ago
