Walmart · 1 hr ago
Crock-Pot 6-Quart 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $90
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black Stainless or Stainless Steel.
  • four 1-touch functions allow you to slow cook, pressure cook, brown and saute, or steam
  • eight 1-touch digital meal settings
  • airtight locking lid
  • nonstick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe
  • includes a steaming rack and serving spoon
  • Model: SCCPPC600-V1-DS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
