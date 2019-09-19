New
Sears · 38 mins ago
Craftsman Evolv 24-Piece Homeowner Tool Set
$24 $50
pickup at Sears

That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $13.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • 5 precision screwdrivers
  • 7-oz. fiberglass hammer
  • 3" x 12' tape measure
  • 8" slip-joint pliers
  • 6" long-nose pliers
  • 6" adjustable wrench
  • Utility knife
  • Magnetic bit driver w/ 10 screwdriver bits
  • Carry bag
  • Model: 10202
  • Published 38 min ago
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
