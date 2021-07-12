Craftsman 104-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $130 for Ace Rewards members

That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
Expires 7/31/2021
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's a $20 savings on the jig saw or a savings of $56 on the impact wrench. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- the jigsaw features 4 orbital settings and comes with one wood blade
- the impact wrench features a variable speed trigger and an LED light
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-resistant tool steel
- cnc-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF1260
Save on a range of combo kits, power tools, and power tool accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- bottle opener
- large flathead driver
- includes premium leather sleeve
- choke tube wrench for .10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410 GA
- Model: 30-001784
That's $2 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Bora Centipede work stands
- Adds 6" to working height (making the stand 36" in height)
- Model: CA0506
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 45 specialty tools and 12 1/4" drive tools
- forged ergonomic handles
- includes storage case
- Model: CMMT99446
- UPC: 885911653732
That's $10 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" and 13" bags
- Model: CMST513518
Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
