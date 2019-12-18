Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 3 hrs ago
Craftsman 56-Piece Universal Mechanic's Tool Set
$65 $70
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $22. Buy Now at Sears

  • Apply coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • Orders placed by 5 pm ET today (Dec 18) via $6.29 Standard Shipping are expected to arrive in time for Christmas; alternatively, order via pickup by 3 pm local time on December 24.
  • a selection of metric and inch sockets and wrenches
  • magnetic screwdriver socket with 10 screwdriver bits
  • Model: 24964
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
