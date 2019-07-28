- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, JCPenney offers the Cooks 2.5-Liter Air Fryer for $49.99. Apply coupon code "BLAC43" and redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to yield a final total of $22.49. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $118 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the New House Kitchen Panini Press Grill & Gourmet Sandwich Maker for $20.54 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of the Home Expressions Bathroom Towels in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from 99 cents. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to 69 cents. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's up to $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Sign In or Register