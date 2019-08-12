New
Char-Broil 2-Burner Convective Gas Grill
$275 $472
free shipping

Walmart offers the Char-Broil 2-Burner Signature Convective Gas Grill for $275 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $105. Buy Now

Features
  • 16,000-BTU output
  • 2 burners
  • Surefire electronic ignition
  • removable porcelain-coated grease pan
  • Model: 463675517
