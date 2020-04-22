Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Best Choice Kids' 6-Cubby Bookcase w/ Cushioned Reading Nook
$90 $129
free shipping

A perfect addition to any bedroom or playroom, this nook has you covered for storage and seating! Plus it is $39 off and the lowest price we could find (you'd pay at least $26 more for a similar item elsewhere) so it won't break the bank or the weight capacity of the nook. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in Brown.
  • Sold by Best Choice Products via Walmart.
Features
  • 110-lb. capacity
  • measures 40.25" x 12" x 25" overall
  • made from polybutylene and melamine
  • cushion made from polyester and cotton
  • Model: SKY5197
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Best Choice
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register