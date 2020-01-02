Open Offer in New Tab
BatteryMINDer Plus Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator
$22 $60
pickup at Northern Tool

That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.49 shipping charge.
  • Read and follow all of its safety information before using.
Features
  • Does not overcharge, regardless of time connected
  • High-frequency pulses safely remove sulfate from battery's plates
  • No need to add water to maintenance-type batteries during long, non-use storage
  • Can monitor up to 4 batteries at a time
  • Designed for use with 12-volt lead acid batteries
  • Model: 12117TC
