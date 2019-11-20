Open Offer in New Tab
L.A. Computer Company · 49 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i9 15.4" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar (Mid 2019)
$2,999 $3,799
free shipping

That's a savings of $800 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company

Features
  • Intel Core i9 8-core processor
  • 15.4" retina display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB flash storage
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU / Intel UHD graphics 630
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • touch bar and touch ID
  • macOS Mojave
  • in Space Gray
  • Model: MV942LL/A
