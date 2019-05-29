Today only, Meh offers this 15-lb. Weighted Blanket for $34 plus $5 for shipping. That's $16 less than Amazon's best price for a similar one and the best price we've ever seen for 15-lb. weighted blanket. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 48" x 72"
  • 100% cotton shell
  • glass beads / polyester wadding fill
  • Model: NX-G014