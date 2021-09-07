New
Lowe's · 36 mins ago
$318 $398
$59 shipping
At 20% off, that's a savings of $80. Similar chairs go for more than $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Delivery adds $59.
- weather- and fade-resistant olefin cushions
- powder-coated rust-resistant steel frame
- hand-woven all-weather wicker
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- includes 3 toss pillows
- Model: FRS81166
Published 36 min ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Christopher Knight Home Malibu Outdoor Acacia Wood Adirondack Rocking Chair
$130 $203
free shipping
You'd pay at least $60 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Natural Stain.
- measures 38.7" x 38.2" x 29.5"
- Model: 304034
Qomotop · 1 wk ago
Qomotop Adirondack Chair
$125 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWSALE50" for a savings of $125. Buy Now at Qomotop
- In several colors (Brown pictured).
- The Blue is $130 after the same code.
- all-weather
- fade resistant
Amazon · 6 days ago
Homchwell Hammock Chair Swing
$35 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50N7R791" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Theodoog via Amazon.
- hardware and carry bag included
- indoor or outdoor use
- supports 330-lbs.
Costway · 4 days ago
Costway 3-Seat Canopy Swing
$115 $140
free shipping
Coupon code "DN70241698" takes an extra $25 off for a low by $9. Buy Now at Costway
- In four colors (Blue pictured).
- measures 67.5" L x 43.3" W x 60.5" H
- 45° adjustable canopy
- rust-resistant frame
- waterproof fabric
- supports 750-lbs.
- Model: 70241698
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values
Discounts on thousands of items
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tools, appliances, patio furniture, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $159
free shipping
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Kitchen Cabinets at Lowe's
Up to 30% off w/ minimum purchase
pickup
Spend $1,000 to take 10% off, $5,000 for 20% off, or $10,000 for 30% off. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Diamond NOW Arcadia 30" x 30" x 12" Wall Cabinet for $152 before discounts.
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$119 $200
free shipping
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
