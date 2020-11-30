eBay · 1 hr ago
Xgody Kids' 7" 16GB Android Tablet
$40 $55
free shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Eternal Digital via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Pink pictured).
  • Android 8.1 Oreo
  • A22 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 7" 1024x600 touch display
  • Model: T702
  • Expires 1/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
