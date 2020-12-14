It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- screw holder attachment holds screws firmly in place for one-handed operation
- 4V MaxLithium battery w/ charger
- Model: WX255L
-
Expires 12/19/2020
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "HA59ZDHXH" saves you $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
- includes 112 specialty bits, screwdriver handle, opening tool,tweezers, flexible shaft, SIM card ejector pin, LCD suction cup, cleaning brush, & cloth
- comes with a nylon organizer bag
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 quick-change tips
- 4 sizes for hex, 3 for Phillips, 3 for slotted, and 2 for square head
- cushion grip handle
- Model: SD12N1
Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $60 less than what Worx charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- two speed operation
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- Model: WG524
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
You'd pay at least $65 more for a new until elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
That's $82 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
