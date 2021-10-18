You'd pay at least $59 more for the tool and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- Model: WX843L.9
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on over 130 certified refurbished power tools, with parts prices starting from $5, heat guns from $26, electric scissors from $34, leaf blowers from $40, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $57 ($63 off).
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
You'd pay closer to $60 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- You can also get the tool only for $101 (select on this same page) which is $19 less than Home Depot charges.
- Automatic chain oiler with oil level indicator
- Weighs 7.1 lbs. without the battery attached
- 1350 rpms
- Model: WG320
It's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- auto-tension
- auto-lubrication
- built-in chain brake
- metal spike bumper
- Model: WG303.1
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for
$99$137.97 (low by $40$1).
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly betweek drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
It's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- for creating pocket-hole joints in materials from 1/2" to 1-1/2" thick
- 360-degree rotating handle
- includes a 2" face clamp and 100 Kreg pocket-hole screws
- Model: KPHJ520PRO
It's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 18V drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 2 batterries
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819-P411
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 600 cubic feet per minute
- 2 speeds extension
- cord retainer
- Model: WG520
That's $299 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
Get this price via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". It's the best we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
That's the best price we could find by $96.
Update: It's expected to ship between October 30 and November 11. Buy Now at Amazon
- grass collection bag
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- Model: WG779
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register