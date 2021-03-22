Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- tool-less pole extension with a maximum 12-foot reach
- automatic, tool-free chain tension system
- automatic chain lubrication with oil level indicator
- Model: WG323
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use on plywood, paneling, and fence boards
- 3-3/8" carbide blade
- Model: BDCMTTS
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
That's $6 less than you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5 amp motor & variable speed of up to 3,000 SPM
- Wire Guard Sightline channel that improves visibility to cut line
- tilting base plate for bevel cuts
- dust blower
- Model: BDEJS300C
You'd pay $11 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 22" reach
- connects to any 20V or 40V Hydroshot model
- Model: WA1800
Add two to cart and apply code "PAYLESS15" to get $29 under what you'd pay for 2 for directly from Worx (or $12 under what you'd pay for one). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 2 tool holders, metal rack, and 4 wood screws
- heavy-duty aluminum construction
- Model: WA0139
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" for the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
After coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" that's $269 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- mulch plug
- IntelliCut technology
- 2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge
- foam padded handle
- grass collection bag
- side-discharge chute
- Model: WG774
