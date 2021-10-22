That's $19 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto chain lubrication
- auto tensioning system
- built-in chain brake
- oil level indicator
- battery and charger included
- Model: WG322
That's $299 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 600 cubic feet per minute
- 2 speeds extension
- cord retainer
- Model: WG520
For Amazon Prime members only, it's $30 off and at the all-time best price we've seen. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- rotating head
- 20V lithium battery
- fixed ergonomic front handle for maximum control
- Model: WG154
It's $86 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- grass collection bag
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- Model: WG779
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view compatible models.
- includes adapter, tubes, and U-nozzle
- 90" assembled length
- Model: SBJ6-GA
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
There are twelve different sizes, all at 40% off. (They're at least $2 more elsewhere.) Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Mars Hydro via eBay.
- intake/exhaust vents
- removable floor tray
- reflective mylar
- mesh windows
- 1680D fabric
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on over 130 certified refurbished power tools, with parts prices starting from $5, heat guns from $26, electric scissors from $34, leaf blowers from $40, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $57 ($63 off).
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 360° rotating head
- Model: WX095L.9
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control
- Model: WG521
