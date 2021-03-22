New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Worx 20V Cordless Grass Trimmer/Edger Kit w/ 4Ah Battery
$64 $75
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get it $62 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 12" cutting diameter
  • 7 handle and 6 rotating head positions
  • automatically extends fresh line
  • Model: WG170.3
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
