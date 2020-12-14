It's $6 under last month's factory-sealed mention and it's $45 less than buying a new similar unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- side-mounted tensioner
- front hand guard
- corded
- includes blade cover
- Model: WG305.1
-
Expires 12/19/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $20 off the list price and $10 under our mention of a new unit in October. You'll pay at least $37 for a new model today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- cordless
- self-sharpening blade
- Model: WX081L
You'd pay at least $65 more for a new until elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
That's $115 off and the lowest price we've seen for this bundle in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
This new, open-box tool set is $8 under our October mention, $79 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Add item to the cart to save $29 off the list price. It's about a buck under our open-box mention from November and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $45 for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $18 under the lowest price we could find today for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in-cart.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
It's the lowest price we could find by $23, although most retailers charge at least $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- You must add the item to the cart to see this price.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
It's $5 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $229. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $973 at your local hardware store. Buy Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- cut to edge technology
- auto scheduling
- app control
- Model: WR140
