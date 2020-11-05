You'd pay $108 more at Home Depot for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- up to 350 PSI Max Water Flow Rate of 0.92 GPM
- rechargeable 20V max Lithium Power Share battery
- Model: WG630
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
Add to cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $25 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- This item is in "open-box" condition, meaning that's basically new but may not ship in original packaging
- carbide tipped blade
- vacuum adapter
- hex key
- battery
- charger
- Model: WX530L
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
That's at least $7 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
That's the best price we've seen! (You'd pay over $30 elsewhere for them.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
That's $42 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- functions as a string trimmer, in-line wheeled edger, or mini mower
- includes battery and charger
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $219 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- Grass Trimmer & Edger
- Cordless Turbine Leaf Blower
- 20V MaxLithium Battery
- 20V Battery Charger
- Trimmer Spool & Trimmer/Edger support wheels
- Model: WG919
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
