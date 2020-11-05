New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx HydroShot 20V 4Ah MaxLithium Cordless Power Washer
$68 $200
free shipping

You'd pay $108 more at Home Depot for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 2 speeds
  • up to 350 PSI Max Water Flow Rate of 0.92 GPM
  • rechargeable 20V max Lithium Power Share battery
  • Model: WG630
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $68 Buy Now
Sam's Club   $130 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price