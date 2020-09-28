That's $91 less than other stores charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Adjustable Head
- Automatic Feed System
- Edge Cutting Function
- 50/80 mph air speed
- Model: WG929
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to drop it to the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
With prices from $6, save on up to 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $199 or more.
- $90 off $349 or more.
- $175 off $499 or more.
- Discounts apply automatically in the cart.
The next best price you'll find for one of these kits is $195, via third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- drill
- handheld vacuum
- saw
- sander
- light
- batteries
- charger
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
