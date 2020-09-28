New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Worx 20V Cordless Trimmer and Blower Kit
$89 $300
free shipping

That's $91 less than other stores charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • Adjustable Head
  • Automatic Feed System
  • Edge Cutting Function
  • 50/80 mph air speed
  • Model: WG929
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% -- $89 Buy Now