Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Most stores charge around $12 with shipping, so if you meet the minimum order of $35 to get it shipped for free, you'll save around $7. Buy Now at Walmart
$6 off and a very low price for a name-brand extension cord of this length. Oddly enough, it's also about a buck less than Amazon charges for the 25-foot. Buy Now at Amazon
This bright yellow extension cord is well suited for outdoor use and is the best price we could find by $9. Maybe you won't accidentally cut it with your hedge trimmers like we did... Note to self, buy the bright yellow extension cord and chunk the black one... Buy Now at eBay
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $84.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $15 less than other retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register