Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Woods SlimLine 8ft. Indoor Flat Plug Extension Cord
$5 $8
free shipping w/ $35

Most stores charge around $12 with shipping, so if you meet the minimum order of $35 to get it shipped for free, you'll save around $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price, but it will take an extra day or two to ship.
Features
  • Three grounded outlets
  • Model: 2241
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Extension Cords & Power Strips Walmart Woods
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register