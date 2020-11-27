It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Walnut.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- 12 custom sounds
- 12 demo songs
- USB MIDI port
- 2-track recorder
- metronome
- headphones jack
- Model: RHAPSODY2
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 55 min ago
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's $40 off list and a great price for a beginner electric guitar (or the beginnings of a parts-caster). Buy Now at eBay
- In Butterscotch Blonde.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- 21-fret maple neck w/ 25.5" scale length
- 2 Squier single-coil pickups
That's $141 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center. Buy Now at Adorama
- 88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 3 types of touch control
- 120 voices
- reverb & chorus effects
- metronome
- pedal, headphone/line out jack, USB Type B
- Model: B2BK
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
