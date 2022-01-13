That's a savings of $91 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- 2.4" color LCD
- 3.3 ft flexible camera tube
- LED brightness control
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: WIC-1229C
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $1. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Hull Master 400-lb. Capacity 1" x 15 Foot Ratcheting Tie Downs 4-Pack for $8.99 ($5 off).
Shop over 47,000 items from brands DeWalt, Kohler, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Hampton Bay, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
There are over 20 electrical tools and accessories to save on. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Amprobe BT-120 Circuit Breaker Tracer for $31.54 ($12 low)
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
That's a savings of $27 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $61 off the list price, plus coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping (another $9 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- 1.3" touch screen
- 18 exercise modes
- 4 watch face background designs
- tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep
- compatible with most iOS and Android smartphone devices
It's a savings of $6 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping (an additional $8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- two USB ports
- 1,200-joules of surge protection
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|SideDeal
|75%
|--
|$29
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register