Whirlpool Stainless Steel Bottom-Load Water Dispenser for $135

It's $5 under our mention from a year ago, $134 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- cold water at 41°F, hot water at 194°F
- Oxy3 self-cleaning technology
- fits 5-gallon jugs
- Model: 8LIECH-SCSSFP5W
Save on a unique collection, including serveware from $10, bakeware from $18, and cookware from $10. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- All sales are final.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Botanique Mini Ramekin 4-Pc. Set for $15 ($10 off).
Save on already discounted OXO goodies with coupon code "ULTIMATE", yielding some of the deepest savings we've seen (after coupon) on storage containers from $3.49, kids' items starting at $4.19, cleaning supplies as low as $4.89, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the OXO Pop Tops 2.0 Collection.
Coupon code "ULTIMATE" chops an extra 30% off an already-discounted selection of Corelle dinnerware. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Corelle Vivid White 8-Piece Lunch/Dinner Set for $34.99 after discount ($15 off)
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (14-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
It's $18 under our May mention, $59 under list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
- Plug and Play with any TV.
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Can be played on many PC monitors.
- Model: HA2801
It's $360 under the list price of a new, factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Dyson via Walmart.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- wand and hose release
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
- Model: 289225-02
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- reversible front door
- 2 shelves
- freezer compartment
- adjustable thermostat
- 4-can dispenser, 2-liter bottle storage and slide-out shelf
- Model: WH27S1E
