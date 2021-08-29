Whirlpool Stainless Steel Bottom-Load Water Dispenser for $135
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Bottom-Load Water Dispenser
$135 $269
free shipping

It's $5 under our mention from a year ago, $134 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • cold water at 41°F, hot water at 194°F
  • Oxy3 self-cleaning technology
  • fits 5-gallon jugs
  • Model: 8LIECH-SCSSFP5W
