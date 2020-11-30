New
eBay · 1 hr ago
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$120 $180
free shipping

That's $60 off and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • speeds up to 480MB/s
  • backward-compatible with USB 2.0
  • Model: WDBAMA0080HBK-NESN
