That's $60 off and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- speeds up to 480MB/s
- backward-compatible with USB 2.0
- Model: WDBAMA0080HBK-NESN
Published 1 hr ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBAJP0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock November 9, but can currently be ordered at this price.
It's $15 less than the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- WD Backup software
- Model: WDBBGB0060HBK-NESN
Save on over 20 internal and external drives, including a 2TB Slim USB 3.0 drive for $68. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seagate via eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, and just $3 more than the 1TB model we listed a few days ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- 1-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create
- 4-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan
- Model: STKB2000401
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
Get off a selection of drives and data management hardware. Plus, score an extra 5% off via coupon code "HONEY5D." Shop Now at Western Digital Store
That's the best we've seen, a current low by $19, and $2 under last month's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- PCI-Express 3.0 x 4
- read speeds up to 2400MB/s
- write speeds up to 1950MB/s
- Model: WDS100T2B0C
That's $6 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by today $6.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0B
