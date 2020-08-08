That's a savings of $90 off list and just $10 more than Best Buy charges for the 10TB model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- compatible with Mac and PC
- automatic backup options
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0
- USB 3.0 interface
- 12TB storage capacity
- Model: WDBCKA0120HBK-NESN
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Best Buy
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBAJP0050BBK-WESN
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 540 MB/s
- password protection with hardware encryption
- Model: WDBKVX5120PSL-WESN
Coupon code "FNTSTECH77" drops this to $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and scores the second-best price we've seen. (It's also at least $12 less than you'd pay anywhere else.) Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
Outside of other merchants matching this price, it's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
It's $95 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order at this price and you'll be emailed with a delivery date.
- compatible with laptops and desktops
- includes cable and power adapter
- preformatted for Windows PC files
- Model: STEB16000402
That's $20 under our May mention and--outside of other retailers matching this price--it's the best price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Gray, Blue, or Red.
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- compatible with Mac and PC
- transfer rates up to 5 Gb/s
- Model: WDBCKA0100HBK-NESN
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's around $6 less than you'd pay for comparable shorts in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray, Navy, or Turquoise.
- Solde by 718closeouts via eBay.
It's $5 under our mention from march and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports up to 180TB/year workload rate
- 147 megabytes per second read speed
- Model: WD20EFRX
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- read speed of up to 560 MB/s
- write speed of 530 MB/s
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's a low by $5, but most stores charge $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 12TB storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface
- Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0
- Automatic backup options
- Compatible with Mac and PC
- Model: WDBCKA0120HBK-NESN
Sign In or Register